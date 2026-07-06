2026 Governor Lamont and DCF Recognize Exceptional Fathers

(HAMDEN) - Governor Ned Lamont, Department of Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Susan Hamilton, fathers from across the state and their families gathered to celebrate fatherhood at DCF's 5th annual "Best Dad by Par" golf outing at The Vue in Hamden. The group also issued a call to action to all adults in Connecticut: open your hearts and your home by becoming a licensed foster parent/provider to a child in need of stable adults in their lives.

"Picture a Connecticut where every child feels secure, supported, and optimistic about what lies ahead. Together, we have the power to turn that vision into reality. By choosing to become a licensed caregiver, you can make a meaningful difference in a child’s life while helping to build a stronger, more connected community," said Governor Lamont. "Our children represent our future, and with your support, we can help ensure that future is full of promise."

"Fathers, father figures and the role they play in a child's life, truly make a difference. The men we are celebrating are living examples of that. You’ve stepped up in so many ways: as mentors, coaches, trusted listeners, brothers, uncles, friends, and above all, as dads,” said Commissioner Hamilton. “There’s no stronger endorsement than personal experience, so to those hearing the stories of the fathers being recognized today, I encourage you to think about becoming a licensed foster care provider and making that same impact on a child’s life.”

Hosted by CT DCF's Foster Care Division, brought together dozens of foster, kin, and birth fathers and their families to hit a few golf balls while recognizing the unique impact a positive male role model has on the life of a child whether in the role of foster, adoptive, kin or biological caretaker. Read more about becoming a foster and adoptive parent here: DCF Foster Care

Studies have demonstrated that children with involved fathers or positive male role models are much more likely to do well in school, have healthy self-esteem, exhibit empathy, and avoid risky behaviors such as drug use and delinquent activity. DCF has worked to include and partner with fathers as equal and capable caretakers alongside mothers. Most notably, DCF has established an Office of Fatherhood Services, which offers resources and guidance to Connecticut's local Fatherhood Engagement Leadership Teams to better support and engage fathers at the grass roots level.

Every month, on average, an estimated 140+ children enter the care and custody of DCF. The Agency currently has approximately 2,200 licensed caregivers for the approximate 3,300 children in care. Families are especially needed for children on the Autism spectrum and who have Intellectual Developmental Disabilities, complex medical needs, teenagers and babies, as well as children with specialized behavioral health needs.

Children in need of foster homes come from diverse backgrounds and face a variety of challenges. What they all have in common is the need for a supportive environment where they can feel safe and valued while maintaining connections with their birth and extended families.

"This is your moment to step forward. Children across Connecticut are counting on people like you to open their hearts and homes. By becoming a licensed foster parent, you can be the steady, caring presence a child needs during uncertain and difficult times by allowing them the opportunity to heal, grow, and live a brighter future,” said Commissioner Hamilton.

The Department understands that fostering a child is a significant commitment. For that reason, the CT DCF Foster Care Division offers comprehensive support and training to all licensed caregivers. Foster parents will not be alone on this journey. From initial orientation to ongoing support, there will be help every step of the way to ensure that foster parents have the resources and assistance they need to provide the best possible care for their foster child.

Please consider becoming a foster parent and making a difference in the life of a child. Learn more about the process, ask questions, and take the first step toward making that difference by calling 1-888-KID-HERO or visiting DCF's Foster Care Services' page.

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