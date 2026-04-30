Lt Governor DCF CHA Highlight Connecticut Baby Safe Havens During Child Abuse Prevention Month

(Hartford) - Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the Connecticut Hospital Association and other state and local officials today reminded residents about the state’s Safe Havens Act for Newborns, which provides parents in distress with a safe, legal alternative to options that could put their infant at risk. Awareness of the law is highlighted each year during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Passed in 2000, the law allows a parent, who does not believe they can care for their newborn, to voluntarily give up custody of an infant age 30 days or younger to the staff of an emergency room and remain anonymous. DCF will then place the baby in a pre-approved adoptive home.

"Those who deliver a baby and find they cannot or do not want to raise them feel isolated, judged and like they have nowhere to turn. This program gives them an option, a true safe haven," said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. "25 years later, we’ve seen the importance of this program and the impact it has had – not just for the babies who have been adopted but for the birth parents who were able to access another safe option."

“Reaching out for help during a difficult time is never easy, and we recognize the strength it takes for a parent to do so. For anyone caring for a newborn and feeling overwhelmed or alone, the Safe Havens Act provides a secure and judgment-free option. No blame, no shame, and no questions asked," said DCF Commissioner Susan I. Hamilton. "We encourage our partners in the media, healthcare, and communities statewide to help share this message: this option is available, and it can save lives.”

Since 2001, a total of 60 babies have been given up to hospitals around Connecticut through the Safe Havens Act. That number includes one Safe Havens newborn surrendered to Yale New Haven Hospital and one surrendered to Children's Medical at UCONN Health Center; both in April 2026.

"The Safe Haven Act is a compassionate option available for parents who want to do the right thing for their child if they cannot care for them. It represents a lifeline for both babies and parents. Increasing awareness of the Act ensures babies will be cared for during the first month of life and in the years ahead," said State Senator Ceci Maher, chair of the Children's Committee.

"I strongly support the Safe Havens Act for Newborns, but I think it is time to update the law and raise more community awareness about what it offers," said State Representative Trenee McGee. "Families have support when they make these brave decisions."

Each year, DCF educates the public on an ongoing basis about the existence of the Safe Haven law because every year there emerges a new group of parents who may not have been exposed to earlier messages about the law.

“Connecticut hospitals have proudly served as Safe Haven providers for more than 25 years, offering 24/7 access to safe, compassionate, and expert care for both infants and parents in crisis,” said Allison Matthews-Wilson, Senior Director Workforce and Clinical Policy, CHA. “Hospital emergency departments are prepared not only to protect and care for newborns, but to meet surrendering parents with dignity and without judgment. The combination of clinical excellence and compassion is the foundation of the Safe Haven Act. As the state explores additional approaches to continue supporting families in crisis, our focus remains clear: ensuring every infant is safe and every parent has a trusted, compassionate option in their moment of need.”

“I am elated to join with DCF, CHA, Pam Sawyer and other advocates in the ongoing effort to spread public awareness of this truly life-saving legislation," said Lori Stewart, Legislative Liaison, CT Catholic Conference.

Here is how Connecticut’s Safe Havens Act works:

- The law enables a parent to bring an infant 30 days or younger to a hospital emergency room and avoid prosecution for abandonment.

- The law states that parents who do not harm their newborn cannot be criminally charged with abandonment if they bring their baby to a safe place.

- A nurse will ask the parent for their name and for medical information on the infant and parent. The parent does not have to provide that information.

- DCF will obtain custody and place the baby with a family who is already licensed and intends to adopt the baby. In one instance, a Safe Haven baby was placed into a permanent home of a relative.

- DCF will provide support to the baby’s new family while terminating the biological parent’s parental rights so that the adoption can become final.

- Connecticut law requires that a child can only be placed by DCF with a person licensed to provide foster or adoptive care.

Adoptive parents of Safe Havens' baby "Adam" said, "When we were chosen to be Adam's adoptive parents, our hearts filled with joy and excitement. As lucky parents of a Safe Havens baby, we want to tell you that you don't have to be ashamed or scared of using the Safe Havens Law. This law will protect your baby, and he or she will be loved, safe and well cared for."

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent? Please contact 1-888-KID-HERO and visit CT Fosters: Foster Care & Adoption Services.

Learn more about Connecticut's Safe Havens Act for Newborns.