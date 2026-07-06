Important safety information from Spokane County Emergency Management:

NEWS RELEASE

July 6, 2026

SPOKANE, WA—FIRE WEATHER, GET PREPARED! The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Central and Eastern Washington, including much of Spokane County for Tuesday and Wednesday. Fire Weather means that critical fire conditions, including strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures, could promote the ignition and rapid spread of wildfires. Fire Weather conditions may also lead to extreme fire behavior. In other words, new fire starts or ongoing fires will be capable of easily escaping control and may be difficult to contain.



What does this mean for you, residents of Spokane County?

All areas of Spokane County are at risk of wildfire, so everyone needs to be prepared. If evacuations are necessary, you may have only minutes to get to safety.

• Make sure that you and your family members are familiar with the Evacuation Level designations we use:

Level 1 – Get READY. Prepare to leave your location, as conditions may get worse.

Level 2 – Get SET. You should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. If you have small children, elderly family members, pets/livestock, or will simply need more time, we recommend leaving now and not waiting for Level 3 notifications.

Level 3 – GO, Leave Immediately! Conditions are creating an immediate threat to your safety. First Response agencies may not be able to assist you. You will not be allowed to return until conditions are safe.

• Are you registered to receive emergency notifications? If you’re not sure, visit alertspokane.org and register.

• Do you know two or three ways to evacuate from your home? In the event of a fire, it’s important to know multiple ways you can leave the area if necessary.

• Do you have a “Go Bag” ready? If not, this is the perfect time to get it started. Prepare a duffle bag or storage tub and fill it with some or all of these items:

ID

Extra house and car keys

List of medical conditions and/or allergies

Important documents

Cell phone & chargers

Medication

Cash

Infant supplies (if applicable)

Pet supplies (if applicable)

Water

Snacks

Flashlight & batteries

First Aid Kit

Hand sanitizer

Personal hygiene supplies

Books, Playing Cards and/or Toys for kids

N95 Mask - for smoke/particulate in the air

For more information, visit www.scem.org and click on “Individuals” at the top of the page.

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