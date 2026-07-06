MEIA Programs Hit Milestone with 30+ Climate Tech Graduates

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Energy Innovation Accelerator (MEIA), a program of the Maryland Clean Energy Center, announced the successful graduation of three cohorts, supporting more than 30 founders advancing innovation across the energy and climate technology ecosystem.

These graduating cohorts highlight the expanding reach of MEIA’s programs, featuring participants from two newly launched initiatives alongside the accelerator’s largest Pre-Accelerator cohort to date. The lineup included the Investment Readiness Program, supported by the Maryland Department of Commerce; an expanded Pre-Accelerator cohort for early-stage founders; and the Frostburg State University Accelerator Program, in Western Maryland. Collectively, these initiatives underscore MEIA’s role in advancing Maryland’s climate and energy innovation ecosystem by supporting startups as they move from early-stage ideas to scalable, investment-ready ventures.

“What continues to impress us is the quality of the founders participating in these programs,” said Ben Margolis, Director of MEIA. “Whether they are student entrepreneurs exploring a new venture or startup leaders preparing to raise capital, they are doing the hard work of validating ideas and building companies that can create lasting impact. MEIA is proud to be part of that journey.”

The Investment Readiness Program provided founders with targeted support to strengthen fundraising strategies through mentorship, technical assistance, and strategic advising. The Frostburg State Accelerator Program highlighted emerging innovation talent across the region, culminating in final presentations from three student-led venture teams. The program offered participants hands-on entrepreneurial experience while connecting them to Maryland’s broader innovation ecosystem.

MEIA also celebrated the completion of its largest Pre-Accelerator cohort to date, reflecting increasing demand for early-stage support among climate and energy entrepreneurs across the state. Founders engaged in programming focused on customer discovery, business model development, mentorship, and market validation.

Across all three programs, participating founders and teams represented a diverse range of cutting-edge solutions advancing energy innovation, decarbonization, and climate resilience.

To learn more about the participating companies and their clean energy innovations, explore our detailed program spotlights:

MEIA is currently accepting applications from inventors and early-stage companies, as well as experienced business leaders interested in serving as Energy Executives in Residence. To learn more about MEIA and participation opportunities, visit www.mdeia.org.

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