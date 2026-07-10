MEIA Announces $100K Investment in Alchemity

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Energy Innovation Accelerator (MEIA), a program of the Maryland Clean Energy Center, today announced a $100,000 investment from the Climate Technology Founders Fund into Alchemity. This funding will support the deployment and operation of a pilot-scale clean energy system in Maryland, representing a pivotal milestone in the commercialization of Alchemity’s modular technology designed to convert waste methane into high-value renewable fuels and chemicals.

Methane emissions and the underutilization of renewable gas resources pose significant environmental and economic challenges. Traditional methods used to capture and process biogas and landfill gas are frequently cost-prohibitive, inefficient, and carbon-intensive. Alchemity addresses these barriers using a proprietary ceramic membrane reactor that enables a modular, single-step conversion process. Deployed directly at the point of gas production, this technology transforms waste methane into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other valuable products, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions while optimizing local resource utilization.

“MEIA is making the commitment to invest in Alchemity as they take this critical step toward commercial scale,” said Ben Margolis, Director of MEIA. “By launching this pilot clean energy system in Maryland, Alchemity is proving that we can transform an environmental liability like waste methane into an economic asset for our farms and landfills. This project perfectly aligns with our mission to back investible, high-impact climate tech companies that generate skilled local jobs while accelerating Maryland’s transition to a clean energy economy.”

“This investment allows Alchemity to validate technical performance at a meaningful scale and reduce commercialization risk by increasing the technology readiness and gathering crucial system operational data,” said Emir Dogdibegovic, Co-Founder and CEO. “We thank the investors for their support and looking forward to putting our heads down and executing on the proposed efforts”, he added.

The project is poised to deliver measurable environmental, economic, and financial impacts for Maryland:

Environmental Benefits: By converting waste biogas into low-carbon fuels, the technology directly mitigates localized methane emissions. Each subsequent commercial-scale system is projected to avoid several thousand tons of CO2e annually through active methane mitigation and the displacement of traditional fossil fuels.

Economic & Job Growth: The expansion supports Maryland-based job creation across high-skilled sectors, including engineering, manufacturing, skid assembly, field operations, and project development. Early commercial growth is expected to create dozens of skilled jobs within the state.

Financial Value Creation: The single-step conversion process turns an environmental liability into a marketplace asset. By converting waste methane streams into marketable fuels and chemicals, the technology introduces lucrative new revenue opportunities for Maryland farms, wastewater treatment facilities, and landfill operators.

This pilot deployment underscores the commitment of MEIA to fostering cutting-edge climate tech breakthroughs that advance Maryland’s positioning as a leader in the clean energy economy.

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