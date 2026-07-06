Attend July 19 Online Information Session to Help Identify Brownfield Redevelopment Opportunities
Communities across Greene and Columbia counties are invited to learn about the Brownfield Assessment Initiative, a collaboration between Greene County Economic Development Corporation, Columbia Economic Development Corporation, and The Hunter Foundation.
Supported by a $1.5 million EPA Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant, the initiative seeks to identify blighted, abandoned, or underutilized properties with environmental contamination and explore opportunities to return them to productive use.
Join this free virtual information session to learn about the initiative, how potential sites are identified, and how community participation can support future redevelopment.
Thursday, July 16
6:00–7:00 p.m.
Virtual via Zoom
Initiative Focus
Identify and revitalize blighted, abandoned, or underutilized properties with environmental contamination.
Goals
Transform contaminated sites into productive assets, attract investment, and create jobs.
Key Factors
- Site assessment and inventory
- Community engagement
- Target site identification
- Economic revitalization
Find additional information, contacts, and potential Brownfield site submission forms here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.