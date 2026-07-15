Greene County Public Health Awarded $1.2 Million to Expand Hepatitis C Testing and Treatment Services
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
JULY 2026
Greene County Public Health Awarded $1.2 Million to Expand Hepatitis C Testing and Treatment Services
Catskill, NY — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has been selected by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) AIDS Institute to receive a $1.2 million, five-year grant to expand low threshold Hepatitis C (HCV) testing, treatment, and care for residents at highest risk.
Under this award, GCPH will receive $240,105 annually from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2031, supporting a comprehensive expansion of services within its safety-net clinic network, including its primary Catskill clinic, Hudson satellite site, and mobile health unit.
Addressing a Critical Rural Health Need
Greene County faces disproportionately high rates of opioid use, overdose fatalities, and Hepatitis C infection, compounded by limited access to specialty healthcare and transportation barriers. The expanded program will strengthen access to equitable, low-threshold HCV treatment for people who use drugs, individuals recently released from incarceration, and others who face longstanding barriers to care.
Program Expansion Highlights
Supported by the new funding, GCPH will:
- Implement universal Hepatitis C screening across medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) programs, reproductive and sexual health services.
- Expand onsite Hepatitis C treatment, building on the clinic’s successful launch of treatment services in 2025.
- Strengthen partnerships with Reentry Columbia, which operates a Greene County unit, to improve linkage to care for individuals returning to the community after incarceration.
- Collaborate with the ColumbiaGreene Addiction Coalition (CGAC) to establish a communitydriven HCV Advisory Board and support outreach, media campaigns, and stigmareduction efforts.
A Coordinated Commitment to Health Equity
“This award will significantly expand our ability to meet people where they are and deliver highquality, compassionate care,” said Laura Churchill, DNP, FNPBC, Public Health Director. “By integrating Hepatitis C screening and treatment across our clinical programs and strengthening partnerships with community organizations, we are taking an important step toward eliminating Hepatitis C in Greene County.”
About Greene County Public Health
Greene County Public Health provides comprehensive reproductive, sexual health, harm reduction, and communicable disease services for residents across Greene County. With more than 50 years of service, the department is committed to improving health equity, expanding access to care, and supporting community wellness through innovation and collaboration.
Media Contact:
Teri Weiss
Director of Business Marketing
Greene County Economic Development, Tourism & Planning
411 Main Street, Suite 300
Catskill, NY 12414
tweiss@greenecountyny.gov
518-719-3285
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