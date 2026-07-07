Sequel Insurance Agencies Announces Milestone Acquisition

Watkins Insurance Group adds to platform’s growth in Texas

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequel Insurance Agencies, powered by SIAA, a leading independent insurance agency platform and perpetuation partner for entrepreneurial agencies, announced its acquisition of Watkins Insurance Group (Watkins) including five office locations across Austin and Central Texas.This transaction marks another strategic milestone in Sequel’s continued growth and strengthens its presence in Austin and the Texas market, incorporating Watkins Insurance Group’s exceptional reputation for delivering personalized insurance and risk management solutions.“Joining Sequel represents an exciting new chapter for our agency,” said Patrick Watkins, CEO of Watkins. “Throughout our history, we have remained squarely focused on serving clients and supporting our people in delivering consultative risk management solutions. This partnership allows Watkins to maintain those commitments while gaining access to additional resources, innovation and specialty products to benefit our clients and team members for years to come.”Watkins will maintain his CEO role alongside the entire management team and the organization’s workforce of more than 160 colleagues.The transaction reflects Sequel’s ongoing commitment to partnering with high-performing independent agencies that share its vision of preserving local relationships while leveraging the scale, resources and expertise of a larger platform. This acquisition is expected to deliver meaningful advantages for clients, colleagues and carrier partners, including enhanced client resources, colleague growth opportunities, long-term stability and continuity of service teams.“Watkins established an unmatched reputation over seven decades by placing clients, colleagues and community first,” said John Stanzi, CEO of the Sequel Insurance Agencies platform. “That commitment to excellence and independent agency values will continue in alignment with our mission. We welcome Patrick and the entire Watkins team to Sequel Insurance Agencies.”The Watkins Insurance Group acquisition furthers Sequel’s momentum following previous acquisitions in 2025 and early 2026 of Arbor Insurance Group, LLC, Feingold & Feingold Insurance Agency, Inc., Hyland, Block & Hyland, Inc., Paris-Kirwan Associates, Inc., and 123 Insurance, Inc., alongside founding agencies GIA Group, LLC d/b/a Glenwood Insurance, Cogswell Insurance Agency LLC, and Insurance Circle Agency, LLC.About Sequel Insurance AgenciesSequel Insurance Agencies combines the strength of a national platform with a continued commitment to consultative, relationship-driven service at the local level. The platform represents more than $550 million in premium. Sequel is a valuable pillar of the SIAA Intelligent Distribution Platform and serves as a trusted perpetuation partner to members of SIAA – The Agent Alliance . Sequel Insurance Agencies is a brand name and service mark used to represent the following affiliated insurance agencies: 123 Insurance, Inc., Arbor Insurance Group, LLC, Cogswell Insurance Agency LLC, Feingold & Feingold Insurance Agency, Inc., GIA Group, LLC d/b/a Glenwood Insurance Agency, Hyland, Block & Hyland, Inc., Insurance Circle Agency, LLC, Paris-Kirwan Associates, Inc., and PKA-Drake Agency, LLC. Each is separately licensed and offers property and casualty insurance products and services in multiple states.About Watkins Insurance GroupFounded in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group provides business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits, surety, and risk management solutions. Watkins is known for its client advocacy, community involvement, and commitment to delivering customized insurance solutions and trusted relationships.About SIAASIAA – The Agent Alliance is the nation’s largest alliance of independent insurance agencies, with more than 5,200 members writing over $18 billion in total premium. Built on strong agency and carrier partnerships with three decades of growth, SIAA is advancing the industry with SIAA NXT, The Intelligent Distribution Platform – connecting agencies, carriers, and partners to drive better outcomes and long-term success. SIAA has been backed by Odyssey Investment Partners since 2021.

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