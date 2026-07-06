The Summit Foundation Invests in Access for All at the Summit YMCA

Thanks to a generous $40,000 grant from The Summit Foundation, the Summit Area YMCA will modernize the elevator at its historic Maple Street facility.

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, the Summit YMCA embarked on a major elevator modernization project, the latest step in the Y's ongoing commitment to serving its members and upgrading its historic Maple Street facility. Following a comprehensive building renovation completed in 2023, the elevator project represents the next chapter in that investment, ensuring safe, reliable, and accessible service for every member who walks through the doors. Thanks to a generous $40,000 grant from The Summit Foundation, the Summit Area YMCA is able to move forward with this essential initiative, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to serving the whole community with dignity and care.

The modernization project is particularly significant for seniors, individuals with special needs, and families who depend on elevator access to participate in programs throughout the building. With Phase 1 currently underway and completion expected in January 2027, the Y is committed to ensuring access remains available throughout the process.

"As a long-time funding partner, The Summit Foundation's generous support is especially meaningful," said Anjali McCormick, President & CEO of the Summit Area YMCA. "This project is an essential priority for our facility, and their commitment is helping us move forward with upgrades that ensure our elevators remain safe, reliable, and accessible for all."

For the Summit Area YMCA, this grant is more than a funding award. It is a reflection of what makes Summit special, neighbors investing in neighbors, and a reminder that every member of this community deserves a place where they truly belong.

This project has been proudly supported by a grant from The Summit Foundation. Learn more at summitforever.org.

About The Summit Foundation

Since 1972, The Summit Foundation has enhanced lives in the Summit, NJ area by addressing local needs, fostering philanthropy, and building partnerships. It invests in the community through grants, scholarships, special-purpose funds, and donor-advised distributions to advance opportunities for people to thrive.

About the Summit Area YMCA

Since 1886, the Summit Area YMCA has strengthened the communities of Berkeley Heights, Gillette, Millburn, New Providence, Short Hills, Springfield, Stirling, and Summit through programs that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Each year, more than 17,000 individuals engage with the Y’s mission-driven services, made accessible to all through financial assistance and community support.

To learn more about the Summit YMCA, visit thesay.org/summit-ymca.

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