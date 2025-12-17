The Summit Foundation Helps Bring Brighter Days to Children at The Learning Circle YMCA

A teacher guides a student using an interactive smartboard. A TLC student uses an interactive smartboard as the class follows along. The youngest TLC students aboard their buggies, exploring the world beyond their classroom.

The Summit Foundation invests in Summit’s youngest learners helping The Learning Circle YMCA expand interactive learning, communication and outdoor experiences.

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, The Learning Circle YMCA (TLC) received a generous $21,821 grant from The Summit Foundation transforming the daily experiences of children and families across the program. Because of this support, hundreds of young learners now have access to tools and experiences that make their days brighter, richer, and more connected.

The grant funded 17 new iPads for classrooms, an interactive 75” smartboard for Kindergarten, and four infant buggies that now give the Y’s youngest learners safe, daily opportunities to explore the world beyond their classroom walls.

“These tools may seem simple, but to our children and families, they make an extraordinary difference,” said Jennifer Andrade, VP of Early Childhood Education at the Summit Area YMCA. “They help a parent feel connected to their child’s day. They help a kindergartener light up when a lesson comes alive on the smartboard. They give an infant that moment of calm and wonder on a morning walk. This gift strengthens the foundation of learning that every child deserves.”

The Summit Foundation’s support reflects a long-standing commitment to the community. In November, the Foundation awarded an additional grant to help the Y expand food distribution efforts, ensuring neighbors facing hardship can access healthy meals with dignity.

“We are profoundly thankful to The Summit Foundation for their generous and unexpected gift to address food insecurity this winter,” said Anjali McCormick, President & CEO of the Summit Area YMCA. “Their flexibility and compassion enable us to respond to urgent needs as they arise, delivering nourishing food to vulnerable families and strengthening our community. They are a true partner in this vital work.”

For the Summit Area YMCA, these contributions are more than grants. They signal belief in the Y’s mission, they honor the potential of every child, and they remind families across Summit that their community stands with them.

About the Summit Foundation

Since 1972, The Summit Foundation has enhanced lives in the Summit, NJ area by addressing local needs, fostering philanthropy, and building partnerships. It invests in the community through grants, scholarships, special-purpose funds, and donor-advised distributions to advance opportunities for people to thrive.

About the Summit Area YMCA

Since 1886, the Summit Area YMCA has strengthened the communities of Berkeley Heights, Gillette, Millburn, New Providence, Short Hills, Springfield, Stirling, and Summit through programs that promote youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Each year, more than 17,000 individuals engage with the Y’s mission-driven services, made accessible to all through financial assistance and community support.

To learn more about TLC’s early childhood education programs, visit www.thesay.org/tlc.

