PSC Sets Local Public Hearing Schedule in Evergy CCN Request - pr-27-04

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 6, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is announcing a virtual local public hearing on September 10, 2026 , to receive customer comments in a request for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) from Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro.

On May 14, 2026, Evergy Missouri Metro filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission requesting a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) to construct, install, own, operate, manage, maintain, and control a 440-megawatt simple-cycle gas turbine electric generating facility known as Mullin Creek #2 in Nodaway County, Missouri.

September 10 – Virtual Local Public Hearing starts at 6 p.m. See further details below**

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2865 168 3047

Password: 0154

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by telephone , at the time of the virtual hearing, call 1-650-479-3207, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number/access code: 2865 168 3047, followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0154.

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by video/internet , visit the website www.webex.com or download the Cisco WebEx Meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time. You will do this by entering the meeting/access code: 2865 168 3047. If prompted for a password, enter 0154.

To ensure broad participation and the ability for every citizen to offer comments, comments may be time limited.

The local public hearing shall begin with an informal presentation and question-and-answer session conducted by the Commission's Public Policy and Outreach Department. Formal public comments to the Commission will begin immediately following the conclusion of the question-and-answer session.

Any person who needs accommodation to participate in the hearing should call the PSC's hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri by dialing 711 before the hearing.

To facilitate an orderly presentation that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to participate in the virtual hearing should register in advance (advance registration is strongly encouraged but is not required) by sending their first and last name to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 before 5 p.m. on September 9, 2026.

If you are unable to attend the local public hearing and wish to make written comments, you may do so by submitting them in writing to the PSC at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission's online comment form at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please reference Case No. EA-2026-0154.

In addition, you may also provide comments or request additional information from the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959 (toll-free) or 573-751-4857, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.