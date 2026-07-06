LIFT Program now accepting applications through July 30, 2026

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced that applications for the Legacy Investment for Technology (LIFT) program will open July 1, 2026. Applications are due July 30, 2026.

“The LIFT program supports North Dakota companies as they commercialize innovative technologies developed in our state,” said Brian Opp, CEO of the North Dakota Development Fund. “By investing in innovation, LIFT helps diversify North Dakota’s economy, strengthen our competitive position and accelerate the growth of high-potential businesses.”

Since its inception, LIFT has recommended $47.5 million through 76 awards to North Dakota companies advancing technology commercialization and innovation.

LIFT is an innovation loan program that supports the commercialization of intellectual property by providing financing to help companies advance new technologies. Loan funds may be used to expand capacity and, whenever possible, leverage additional state, federal and private investment.

Commerce partners with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan program. LIFT offers a 0% interest rate for the first three years of the loan, 2% interest during years four and five, and an interest rate equal to the standard Bank of North Dakota loan rate for the remainder of the loan term.

The program is open to North Dakota companies working in advanced computing and data management, agriculture technology, autonomous and unmanned systems, energy, health care, value-added agriculture, value-added energy and other technology sectors identified by the LIFT committee as contributing to the diversification of North Dakota's economy.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://belegendary.link/LIFT.