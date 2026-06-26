North Dakota launches Dakota BOT to modernize public access to state services

The North Dakota Department of Commerce and North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) have partnered to launch Dakota BOT, a new AI-powered chatbot designed to improve how citizens, businesses and visitors access information across ND.gov and affiliated state agency websites.

Dakota BOT serves as a digital front door to state government, offering 24/7 support, multilingual assistance and consistent, conversational responses. Built with input from agencies across state government, the chatbot uses structured workflows and frequently asked questions to guide users to the right resources quickly and accurately.

Since its initial rollout, Dakota BOT has successfully answered 91% of user questions, demonstrating its ability to provide reliable, timely support while improving the online experience for North Dakotans. The chatbot also gives state agencies valuable insight into how users are interacting with website content, helping identify gaps, improve navigation and review the accuracy of information available online.

The tool reduces repetitive inquiries, improves service delivery and frees up staff to focus on more complex needs. Dakota BOT will continue expanding in the coming months, including its launch on ND.gov, with strong potential for growth as adoption increases.

Dakota BOT reflects North Dakota’s commitment to innovation, efficiency and customer service. By making information easier to access and services more responsive, the chatbot ensures that citizens can connect with what they need, anytime, anywhere.

For more information on Dakota BOT, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/.