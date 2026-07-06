RI DEM Odor Report Form





At the direction of Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has created an odor reporting form for Rhode Island residents.

Information collected will help identify odor patterns, evaluate potential air quality concerns, and prioritize monitoring and response efforts. Please use this form to report industrial odors from facilities, landfills, wastewater treatment plants, or environmental cleanup sites and include the time, location, and details of what you have observed.

This form will be especially helpful for North Kingstown's West Davisville residents experiencing disruptions and quality of life concerns due to asphalt and other odors from industrial processes.

https://bit.ly/ridemnkodorreport or https://dem.ri.gov/.../compliance-and.../air-pollution