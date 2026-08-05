Eco-Depot Household Hazardous Waste Collection – August 15

The Eco-Depot Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Saturday, August 15, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at North Kingstown DPW - 2050 Davisville Road, rain or shine.

This collection event provides Rhode Island residents with a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of common household hazardous waste, including items such as paint, automotive fluids, pesticides, pool chemicals, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and other approved materials.

Appointments are required. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Residents are encouraged to schedule their appointment as soon as possible, as available time slots may fill quickly. Schedule your appointment here: https://tinyurl.com/EcoDepot-Signup

Please note: * Appointment required * Rain or shine * Open to Rhode Island households * Review the accepted materials list during registration before your appointment.