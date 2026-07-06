Federal Two-Dismissal Rule Does Not Apply in State Court

The California Supreme Court held Thursday that a group of plaintiffs was not precluded from filing a complaint in California against a school district and a former counselor over purported instances of sexual abuse based on having earlier filed and then voluntarily dismissed nearly identical actions in state and federal courts.

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