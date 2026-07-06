Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,829 in the last 365 days.

Federal Two-Dismissal Rule Does Not Apply in State Court

The California Supreme Court held Thursday that a group of plaintiffs was not precluded from filing a complaint in California against a school district and a former counselor over purported instances of sexual abuse based on having earlier filed and then voluntarily dismissed nearly identical actions in state and federal courts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Two-Dismissal Rule Does Not Apply in State Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.