‘Yelp Law’ Requires Threat to Act on Clause Barring Critiques

Div. One of this district’s Court of Appeal held yesterday that the so-called “Yelp Law,” which protects the right of consumers to post negative reviews of businesses, does not create a private right of action for civil penalties absent allegations that the company threatened enforcement of a non-disparagement clause.

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