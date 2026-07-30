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Civic education in U.S. includes instruction, but little participation, report says

Civic education is being taught in almost all U.S. schools, but students aren’t given the chance to volunteer, engage with their communities or have civic dialogue, according to a new report from the Center on Reinventing Public Education. While 90% of school districts embed civics into required courses, only 35% offer opportunities for students to participate in civic learning opportunities outside the classroom and only 13% require community engagement or civic action projects, according to the report.

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Civic education in U.S. includes instruction, but little participation, report says

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