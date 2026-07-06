Mesa County expands access to public notices online

Beginning July 1, Mesa County will post public notices on its website, providing residents with another way to access important public information.

Public notices include information about topics such as public hearings, elections, foreclosures, tax lien sales, contract notices and other actions that require public notification.

The new webpage is intended to improve access to public notices by providing a centralized location where residents can view current notices online.

State law continues to require many public notices to be published in a newspaper. Those requirements are not changing. The online notices page provides an additional way for residents to access public notices and stay informed about county government actions and opportunities for public participation.

Public notices will be organized by department, with the newest notices displayed first. Notices will remain available on the page for 120 days before being moved to an archive.

Residents can view public notices on Mesa County’s website.