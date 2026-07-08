Naloxone Kiosk Impact Report highlights importance of access to life-saving medication

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has published our first annual Naloxone Kiosk Impact Report. It details the community impact of this overdose prevention program since it launched in December of 2024.

“It’s exciting to grow this program, especially after hearing from community members who have used this naloxone to save a life. The community support has been tremendous. Our goal is to keep expanding our reach as resources allow,” said Chhavi Attri, MCPH Community Health Planner.

Since the program launched, more than 9,500 boxes of naloxone have been distributed. This averages to 17 life-saving kits accessed every day.

Key highlights from the report

Increased access in the community

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has placed additional naloxone kiosks throughout Mesa County. Five new locations include:

Hilltop at Main Street

CMU Tech

Lighthouse Program

GVT Clifton Transfer Facility

GVT West Transfer Facility

There are now 17 kiosks strategically placed across Mesa County. This milestone reflects strong community support and the growing impact of this life-saving initiative. The kiosks are located in areas where they can have the greatest impact. This makes it easier for individuals, families, and community members to respond to emergencies and potentially save lives.

“We are grateful to our partners at Western Colorado Area Health Education Center (WCAHEC) who maintain the kiosks and ensure they are regularly tracked, restocked, and maintained," added Attri. "We couldn’t provide this incredible resource without their support.”

Kiosk locations in Mesa County

Residents can access free naloxone at any of the following 17 locations:

Colorado Health Network at 1001 Wellington Ave. in Grand Junction

Colorado Mesa University, University Center at 1455 N 12th St. in Grand Junction

CMU Tech- Kayenta Hall, 2530 Blichmann Ave. in Grand Junction

Mesa County Criminal Justice Services, Treatment Center at 436 S. 7th St. in Grand Junction

Mesa County Libraries, Clifton Branch at 3270 D 1/2 Road, Building A in Clifton

Mesa County Libraries, Collbran Branch at 111 Main St. in Collbran

Mesa County Libraries, Orchard Mesa Branch at 230 E Lynwood St. in Grand Junction

Mesa County Libraries, Palisade Branch at 119 W 3rd St. in Palisade

Mesa County Public Health Clinic at 510 29 1/2 Rd. in Grand Junction

Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Detention Lobby at 215 Rice St. in Grand Junction

Western Colorado Area Health Education Center at 2938 B North Ave. in Grand Junction

Lifespan Psychiatry of Colorado at 2140 N 12th St. in Grand Junction

Family Health West, 401 Kokopeli Dr. Unit 2 in Fruita

Lighthouse Program, 1060 Orchard Ave. in Grand Junction

GVT Clifton Transfer Facility, 3199 1-70 Business Loop in Clifton

GVT West Transfer Facility, 612 24 1/2 Rd. in Grand Junction

Hilltop on Main Street, 359 Main St. in Grand Junction

Additional resources

Explore the full 2026 Naloxone Kiosk Impact Report. You can also learn more about substance use prevention and access treatment resources on our website.