Japanese beetle eradication efforts continue as treatment season progresses

Mesa County, in partnership with the City of Grand Junction and other local, state and federal partners, continues to make progress in the effort to eradicate Japanese beetles, with more than 900 properties treated so far this season and additional treatments planned throughout the summer.

Working alongside the City of Grand Junction, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado State University Extension and contractor WD Yards, Mesa County is taking a coordinated approach to reduce Japanese beetle populations and protect the area's agriculture, landscapes and quality of life.

The effort includes treating irrigated turfgrass in the designated treatment zone, monitoring beetle populations through trapping and providing technical guidance on identification and treatment methods. Crews expect to treat between 2,000 and 2,500 properties this season.

Early results are encouraging. Officials say Japanese beetle numbers continue to trend downward, and this year's dry conditions may further reduce the survival of beetle grubs. If that trend continues, this season could mark another significant step toward long-term eradication.

Free treatment continues in the hot zone

Residents within the designated treatment zone continue to receive free treatment of regularly irrigated lawns through the county's contractor, WD Yards. The treatment targets Japanese beetle grubs before they emerge as adult beetles.

To see whether your property is located within the treatment area, view the Japanese beetle treatment zone map .

Residents outside the treatment zone can help

Residents outside the treatment area are encouraged to treat regularly irrigated lawns with a grub-control product such as GrubEx. County officials recommend applying treatments as soon as possible, though they can be applied through August. Treating lawns reduces habitat where Japanese beetles reproduce and helps protect the broader community.

Learn more about Japanese beetles, treatment methods and frequently asked questions on the Mesa County Japanese beetle information page or online on the City’s website .

Help protect Mesa County

Every treated lawn helps reduce Japanese beetle populations. Whether you live inside or outside the treatment zone, your participation plays an important role in protecting local agriculture, landscapes and neighborhoods.

You can help by:

Viewing the Japanese beetle treatment zone map to see whether your property is included in this year's treatment area.

Learning more about the treatment program and frequently asked questions.

Treating your lawn with a recommended grub-control product if you live outside the treatment zone.

Encouraging neighbors to participate in the eradication effort.

Together, we can continue building on the progress already made to protect Mesa County from Japanese beetles.