Go plant-based this summer

Savor saucy BBQ tempeh “ribs” with a sustainable twist

This summer, fire up the grill and your health! Choosing delicious plant-based foods can help lower your risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Vegetarian meals are full of flavor and perfect for celebrations. At your next cookout, try grilling savory tempeh instead of your usual beef burger!

Tempeh, like tofu, is made from fermented soybeans. It’s firmer and has a nuttier taste. It’s high in protein and fiber, so it’s filling and healthy. Because tempeh is denser and holds its shape better than tofu, you can use it instead of meat in many recipes. You can also marinate and grill it, just like ribs. Look for tempeh in the refrigerated area of your grocery store’s produce section.

To make tempeh “ribs”

Cut tempeh into rib-size strips. Marinate it in your favorite barbecue sauce for 1 hour. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or grill it on foil for about 15 minutes.

Enjoy this smoky and saucy dish along with your favorite sides. Try some healthy twists like Apple Coleslaw, Bright Broccoli Salad or Fresh Corn and Roasted Red Pepper Salad.

To learn more about plant-based eating, contact your local VA dietitian. For more summer inspiration, explore other VA News articles, including how to stay hydrated and these no-cook meal ideas.