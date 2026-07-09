VA community residential care brings Veteran peace of mind

Independent living community brings VA support closer to Veteran and caregiver

Community Residential Care helps Veterans who can’t safely live on their own, but who also don’t need a nursing home, since it allows them to live in an environment where they can maintain independence and get 24/7 help when needed.

That need became clear for Charles Sasser and his wife, Donna, after nearly 40 years on their ranch near Chouteau, Oklahoma, where they bred and sold registered Quarter Horses.

Donna explained that managing daily life had become difficult due to Charles’ memory, hearing and vision loss, especially with medical help far away.

“We lived about 50 miles from Tulsa, and it was on me to take care of him,” Donna said. “I didn’t know how I could do it alone anymore.”

29 years of service

Charles is an 84-year-old Veteran who served four years as a Navy journalist, spent 12 years in Army Special Forces and was wounded as a combat correspondent. He retired from the Army Reserve in 1995 after 29 years of service.

He worked 14 years in law enforcement as a homicide detective in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Miami, Florida. Since 1979, he has written or co-authored more than 50 books and many articles on military nonfiction and adventure writing.

VA support in daily life

After relocating to Town Village Tulsa, a VA-approved senior living facility, the Sassers were introduced to Billie Distasio, a senior social worker for Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s Community Residential Care program. After the meeting, Charles enrolled in the program.

Distasio says Community Residential Care coordinates long-term support among Veterans, caregivers and VA-approved facilities to improve Veterans’ quality of life.

“These settings provide supervision, medication oversight, recreation opportunities and planned routines,” Distasio explained. “The environment reduces risks such as falls, medication mismanagement and neglect that can occur when a Veteran is living alone without proper support.”

Distasio also connected the Sassers with additional VA services, including Home Based Primary Care and Respite Care—the latter after Donna described experiencing caregiver burnout—as well as Caregiver Support resources and help with VA disability benefits.

Improving quality of life

“Charles spends time with other residents, participates in activities and enjoys visiting with other Veterans,” said Donna. “It’s reduced my worry, too. I know he’s safe here.”

Veterans in Community Residential Care often gain stability, social engagement and a better quality of life through support and meaningful connection.

“We’ve become friends with so many of the Veterans here,” Charles added. “I like them.”

Remaining connected

Veterans interested in Community Residential Care can speak with their VA social worker or learn more through VA’s Community Residential Care page.