Jefferson County greatly appreciates the effort that Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe and Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group have put into designing and constructing the Twana Bridge. As work on the project continues, community members are invited to attend the Twana Bridge Community Meeting for a project update on Monday, July 13, from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 US Highway 101, Quilcene.

This meeting is open to the public with the intention of keeping residents informed and providing an opportunity for comments and feedback regarding the Twana Bridge project and surrounding habitat restoration efforts. Community members are encouraged to attend, learn more about the project, and share their thoughts with project partners.

Agenda topics will include:

• Complete project timeline moving forward

• Parking, sanitation facilities, dumpster service, and law enforcement presence during fishing season

• Habitat restoration project goals

Additional project updates and discussion will be led by Jefferson County District 3 Commissioner Greg Brotherton, alongside representatives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group, the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, and other agency partners.

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Jefferson County