FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 6, 2026

Impact of storms continue in

Monmouth County

Commissioners thank first responders and County staff for their work

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners reminds residents and motorists that four County roads remain closed following this weekend's severe storms and urges everyone to follow the directions of first responders. Residents are also advised to avoid the area surrounding BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township as emergency personnel continue to respond to this morning's roof collapse.

“Safety is the top priority for our residents and everyone who travels throughout Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Following this weekend's unprecedented heat and severe storms, and with additional thunderstorms possible this week, the County is making every effort to keep residents and visitors safe. We ask anyone traveling through these areas to follow all posted detours and the directions of first responders.”

The following County roads remain closed:

CR 12A, Navesink River Road, Middletown, between Route 35 and Hubbard Avenue due to a New Jersey American Water main break.

CR 526, Allentown-Red Valley Road, Upper Freehold Township, between Galloping Brook Road and Sharon Station Road due to JCP&L tree, wire and pole repairs.

CR 4, South Street, Holmdel, between Route 34 and County Route 520 due to JCP&L tree, wire and pole repairs.

CR 21, Allenwood-Lakewood Road, Wall Township, between Brice Park and Metedeconk Road due to JCP&L tree, wire and pole repairs.

Commissioner Director Arnone also shared the following regarding this morning's partial roof collapse at BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township.

“Thanks to the swift response of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office, Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, MedStar and our partner agencies, no one was injured during this morning's partial roof collapse at BJ's Wholesale Club in Ocean Township,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “I am in contact with Sheriff Golden about the incident and encourage everyone to avoid the area of Route 35, Park Avenue and Deal Road until further notice so first responders can safely continue their work.”

“I want to thank all of our County staff, first responders and utility partners who have been working around the clock to reopen roads, restore power to our communities and keep our residents and visitors safe,” added Commissioner Director Arnone. “I urge everyone to stay alert for updates from first responders and emergency management officials and to use caution around areas affected by flash flooding and other storm-related damage.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

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