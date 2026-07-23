For Immediate Release:

July 23, 2026

Monmouth County will conduct mosquito

control operation in Keyport on July 24

KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Monmouth County Office of Mosquito Control will conduct an adult mosquito control operation in sections of Keyport on Friday, July 24, 2026, between 4:30-6:30 a.m. due to locally collected mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus.

The treatment area in Keyport will be north of Route 36, east of Atlantic Street, south of 3rd Avenue and west of Chingarora Creek.

“Monmouth County conducts proactive surveillance, employs constant monitoring and applies precision treatments to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses for residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We can provide inspectors who will visit properties to identify standing water sources that support mosquito larvae. If larvae are found, the inspectors will treat the water or remove the source. To schedule an inspector, please call the Office of Mosquito Control at 732-542-3630.”

In Keyport, the Office of Mosquito Control will apply Duet using Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayers mounted in the bed of a pick-up truck. A map of the areas to be treated and a fact sheet will be posted on the Office’s website visitimonmouth.com/mosquito under mosquito schedule and maps.

“Mid-July through September is the peak time for West Nile virus activity,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “When people are outdoors, they should take precautions such as using repellents or wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants to avoid mosquito bites. Residents can also reduce the presence of mosquitoes by dumping any containers holding water around their property.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

# # #

KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Monmouth County Office of Mosquito Control will conduct an adult mosquito control operation in sections of Keyport on Friday, July 24, 2026, between 4:30-6:30 a.m. due to locally collected mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus.