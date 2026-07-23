For Immediate Release:

July 23, 2026

Commissioners recognize Principal Simonelli who was named Middle Level Administrator of the Year

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recognized William R. Satz School Principal Chantal Simonelli, who was named the 2026 Middle Level Administrator of the Year by the New Jersey Association for Middle Level Education (NJAMLE) during a Commissioner Meeting on July 16.

“The award Ms. Simonelli received honors administrators who demonstrate excellence in leadership and a strong commitment to middle level education,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Board congratulates Ms. Simonelli on receiving this prestigious honor and commends her for her years of hard work and dedication to public education in New Jersey.”

“Recipients of the NJAMLE’s Middle Level Administrator of the Year award are recognized for creating meaningful learning experiences for middle school students and fostering positive school environments that help them succeed both inside and outside the classroom,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools. “Congratulations to Ms. Simonelli on this well-deserved honor, and best wishes for a successful upcoming school year.”

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