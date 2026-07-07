Strymon Announces New Timeline MX Multi-Delay Workstation

Timeline MX Timeline MX in its natural habitat

The legendary Timeline delay pedal gets a host of new features and capabilities for 2026

It really doesn’t matter if you’re looking for huge soundscapes or a completely vintage experience - or a bit of both - Timeline MX excels at everything in the world of delay.” — Sean Halley, Marketing Dude

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the respected manufacturer of premium products for musicians, announced the release of the new Timeline MX multi-delay workstation today. The original Timeline has been a mainstay of pro pedalboards for over a decade, and the new MX adds a variety of new features and capabilities to an already hyper-powerful platform. Armed with the ability to run any two machines at the same time with different audio routing and panning scenarios, Timeline MX features a number of completely new delay algorithms which have never been featured in a Strymon pedal previously. A new one-button looper joins the original version and features a full five minutes of recording time, while a flexible new reverb has been added along with a configurable hardware insert and a large OLED screen. With a host of distinctly different delay algorithms onboard and a professional complement of practical IO and tactile control, Timeline MX can integrate into any playing or recording situation with ease.

“It’s taken a long time, but the day is finally here”, said Gregg Stock, Strymon’s CEO and analog guru. “I’m really proud of the entire group that worked on this project and what they’ve accomplished - it takes a diverse collection of talented folk to create a product like this, and everyone brought their “A” game to work every day. Here’s hoping MX inspires a bunch of new music!”

“It was important that it had all of the stuff people would be expecting, but also some surprises”, said Sean Halley, Strymon’s marketing guy. “The new Spectral engine with control of individual grains, the new MultiTap machine with shaping and pan control for each tap and all of the new stuff like Oil Can and Drum takes it to a whole new level, all while retaining the goodness that made the original unit such an icon. It really doesn’t matter if you’re looking for huge soundscapes or a completely vintage experience - or a bit of both - Timeline MX excels at everything in the world of delay.”

Timeline MX is available now directly from Strymon online and at official Strymon dealers worldwide, for $679 US.

Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found HERE. For additional information please check out Strymon's website, and please contact marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.



About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, direct boxes, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

Introducing The Strymon Timeline MX Multi-Delay Workstation

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