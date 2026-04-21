Strymon Announces The Release Of Canoga, A Vintage-Inspired Silicon Fuzz Pedal

Strymon Canoga Vintage Silicon Fuzz Strymon Canoga

The second offering in the new Series A line of all-analog pedals arrives, adding classic fuzz and distortion sounds to the collection.

I needed a fuzz for the UltraViolet launch, and Gregg handed me three homemade pedals he’d built years ago to try after I mentioned it in passing.” — Sean Halley - Head of Marketing

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strymon Engineering (www.strymon.net), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium guitar, plugin, Eurorack products and direct boxes, announced the arrival of the newest all-analog Series A pedal called Canoga today.

Strymon’s Gregg Stock built three custom fuzzes on an afternoon ten years ago as a way of clearing his head, and they gathered dust on a shelf until being rediscovered during preparations for the launch of the UltraViolet vintage vibe pedal in 2023.

The new all-analog fuzz pedal runs on a standard 9VDC pedalboard power supply and has an internal jumper that allows users to change the startup state, a feature intended for users of rack systems or multi-level pedalboards. Initially based upon a classic FuzzFace® circuit, the team spent long hours perfecting the design, making sure that the pedal sweetly retains treble information as the guitar’s volume pot is lowered and that a wide variety of tones are available.

Canoga blurs the lines between a classic fuzz and a distortion pedal, making it a versatile tone machine armed with simple controls.

“I needed a fuzz for the UltraViolet launch, and Gregg handed me three homemade pedals he’d built years ago to try after I mentioned it in passing”, said Sean Halley, Strymon’s Head of Marketing. “I loved them right away, and we ended up making one for me to use on all of the videos and examples for UltraViolet. That plastic prototype has remained on my pedalboard since early 2023, and I can tell you that the only thing replacing it will be the final version, full stop”.

Gregg Stock, Strymon’s CEO and chief analog engineer added “Once we knew we had Canoga on the way, the rest of the analog team realized that their own ideas might now have an outlet, and that’s how our Fairfax analog pedal and Series A itself came to be. Since I initially built those three fuzzes just as a way of clearing my head, it’s been fun to see how everything turned out. These pedals are a real departure for us, and everyone at the company is excited to see where this all goes.”

Canoga is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $199 US.

Videos covering the launch can be found at https://www.strymon.net/product/canoga and on Strymon’s YouTube channel. For additional information please check out the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net, and contact Jack Heine at marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, direct boxes, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

Contact details:

Strymon

marketing@strymon.net

Introducing the Canoga Vintage Silicon Fuzz Pedal

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