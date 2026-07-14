Tonic.ai Launches Partner Program as Enterprise AI Drives Demand for Synthetic Data at Scale

New program offers SIs, resellers, and referral partners deal protection, certifications, and dedicated support to meet growing demand for synthetic data.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world's leading AI labs and global services firms accelerate their investments in enterprise AI deployment, the demand for high-fidelity, safe, and compliant data has never been greater. Tonic.ai, the synthetic data platform for AI and engineering teams, today launched the Tonic.ai Global Partner Program: a structured ecosystem that enables systems integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and referral partners to build profitable practices at the intersection of synthetic data, AI and software development, and enterprise data privacy. The program includes three tracks, Build, Resell, and Refer, each with free role-based certifications, deal protection on registered opportunities, and dedicated Tonic.ai sales, engineering, and forward deployed engineering (FDE) support."Every enterprise AI initiative hits the same wall: the data either isn't safe to use or isn't there at all. With this program, the firms that enterprises rely on to deliver AI gain a synthetic data partner they can grow a profitable practice around, expanding beyond software testing into agent development and AI evaluation," said Tomer Benami, CFO and VP of Business Development at Tonic.ai.What is the Tonic.ai partner program?The Tonic.ai Partner Program is purpose-built for the firms and practitioners who implement, resell, and introduce Tonic.ai to enterprise engineering and AI teams. Partners gain access to free certifications across four role tracks that include Sales, Pre-Sales Engineering, Solution Architecture, and Platform Management along with NFR licenses for demo and POC environments, a dedicated Partnerships Manager, and co-marketing support. The program is designed for the era of AI-native enterprises, where the primary growth opportunity is no longer just software testing and development, but agent development, agent testing, and AI evaluation at scale.Why do AI-forward enterprises need a synthetic data platform now?Engineering and AI teams face a fundamental data problem that is growing more acute as AI adoption accelerates: production data carries privacy and compliance risk, manually scrubbed data is slow and inconsistent, and bad or unavailable data blocks every software or agent development or AI training project that depends on it.The world is shifting rapidly from purely software development and testing to agent development and testing. That shift demands a new category of data infrastructure. Tonic.ai addresses this with its synthetic data platform, enabling organizations to generate high-fidelity synthetic data and de-identify production data for development pipelines, LLM fine-tuning, and simulated agent evaluation environments.Just as leading AI companies are investing heavily in the services ecosystem to accelerate enterprise AI deployment, Tonic.ai's Partner Program is built on the same thesis: the firms that implement and support enterprise AI need a trusted synthetic data partner. Enterprises must balance legacy approaches with bold investment in AI, and Tonic.ai serves as the bridge in the AI transformation for testing, development, and AI delivery available today.Partner adoption is accelerating. Partners who establish a practice now are positioned to grow with a category that is transitioning from niche to standard across the global marketplace."I've spent my career building de-identification solutions, and our customers' needs have shifted faster in the last two years than in the prior ten, moving from test data to agent testing and AI training environments. Axis partners with Tonic.ai because it's built for where our customers are heading, and this program gives us the certifications and engineering support to deploy it at the scale our clients need," said George Barroso, VP of Data Solutions at Axis Technology.What partners getAcross all three tracks, the Tonic.ai Partner Program is built on three core value pillars:- Lucrative incentives- Deal protection- Self-service and live training and enablement- Solutions engineering and professional services support and enablementPartners gain access to Tonic.ai's full product suite. This gives partners the tools to expand engagements beyond traditional software delivery and testing into AI development, agent testing, and evaluation."Our clients come to us to turn AI ambitions into production systems, and that always comes back to data they can use safely. With the Tonic platform and this partner program, our teams can give global enterprises a repeatable way to unblock development, testing, and AI training, consistently and at scale," said Kunal Nigam, NA TDM Practice Lead at Cognizant.To support the program's growth, Tonic.ai is strengthening its partnerships leadership. Mike Xenakis, former Global Head of Partnerships at Delphix, MicroStrategy and Adobe has joined Tonic.ai as a strategic advisor, bringing deep experience building partner ecosystems."The partner opportunity in this market is the biggest it's ever been, and it's shifting toward AI. Tonic.ai has the product and the strategy to help partners build durable practices around it, and I'm glad to help shape that," said Xenakis.How to get startedPartners can register a deal, access certifications, and connect with the Tonic.ai Partner Team by contacting us at: partnerships@tonic.ai.About Tonic.aiTonic.ai is the synthetic data platform that gives engineering teams on-demand production-like data for every workload, so they can test software and AI safely without risking sensitive data exposure. Founded in 2018, Tonic.ai is trusted by thousands of developers worldwide at companies like Comcast, eBay, UnitedHealthcare, JPMorganChase, and Fidelity Investments. Learn more about Tonic.ai at www.tonic.ai , or follow @tonicfakedata on X and /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

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