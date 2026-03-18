Tonic.ai Announces General Availability of Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric

Privacy-protected, unstructured data now production-ready inside Microsoft Fabric.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, a leader in synthetic data solutions for AI development, today announced the general availability of Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric , enabling enterprises to detect, sanitize, and prepare unstructured text data for AI and machine learning directly within Fabric. By bringing AI-powered entity detection, redaction, and high-fidelity synthetic text generation into the Fabric ecosystem, Tonic Textual makes sensitive documents, transcripts, and other unstructured text safe to use for production AI workflows while maintaining strong compliance and governance.With Fabric now widely adopted across global enterprises, Tonic Textual empowers data teams to transform sensitive text, from contracts and customer conversations to clinical notes and support transcripts, into privacy-protected, AI-ready datasets without moving data outside of the secure OneLake environment.“Enterprises have mountains of unstructured text data, but privacy and risk concerns create hesitancy around how to use them. With the GA of Tonic Textual in Microsoft Fabric, companies can finally operationalize their data for AI with confidence,” said Adam Kamor, Co-founder and Head of Engineering at Tonic.ai. “This integration brings together world-class privacy tooling with the scale and governance of Fabric, giving teams the visibility, control, and speed they need to innovate.”Unlocking value from unstructured data at enterprise scaleHistorically, unstructured data posed a significant barrier to downstream AI use cases due to the complexity of de-identifying sensitive entities like names, IDs, addresses, and healthcare identifiers. Manual or homegrown solutions are slow, error-prone, and difficult to scale, especially in regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.“AI success depends on trusted, governed data, including unstructured text,” said Dipti Borkar, Vice President and General Manager of Microsoft OneLake and Fabric ISVs. “AI capabilities in Fabric along with Tonic Textual together unlock backlogs of text and sensitive documents for AI development allowing organizations to move from experimentation to production of agentic workloads with confidence.The General Availability of Tonic Textual in Microsoft Fabric unlocks backlogs of text and sensitive documents for AI development allowing organizations to move from experimentation to production with confidence.”With Tonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric, organizations can now:• Automate redaction and synthetic replacement of sensitive text directly inside Fabric.• Preserve compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and other regulatory frameworks.• Keep governance and security centralized within OneLake and the broader Fabric platform.• Scale AI workflows across analytics, RAG (retrieval-augmented generation), model training, and reporting.This integration brings powerful entity detection, customizable redaction policies, and high-fidelity synthetic text generation, all while enabling IT and compliance teams to enforce governance and lineage controls native to the Fabric ecosystem.Broad industry impactOrganizations in regulated sectors are already leveraging Tonic Textual and Fabric to expand the footprint of trusted data across their AI initiatives. By unlocking secure access to previously untapped unstructured sources, such as sensitive notes, call center transcripts, and legal documents, enterprises can accelerate innovation without compromising privacy.Getting startedTonic Textual for Microsoft Fabric is generally available worldwide and can be added directly from the Workload Hub in the Microsoft Fabric console. Existing and new customers can begin operationalizing unstructured data for secure AI and analytics workflows today.About Tonic.aiTonic.ai frees developers to build while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, high-fidelity, synthetic data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data synthesis and de-identification in pursuit of its mission to unblock innovation with usable data. Thousands of developers use data generated with the Tonic.ai platform on a daily basis to build products and train models faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, insurance, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like Comcast, eBay, UnitedHealthcare, and Fidelity Investments, Tonic.ai builds developer solutions to advance its goals of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

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