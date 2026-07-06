Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Customers of the Northern Nash Water District may experience periods of low water pressure in portions of the distribution system due to an issue affecting the district's water supplier. Although water system pressure may not have fallen below the level considered safe, this Precautionary Boil Water Advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution. Periods of low or no water pressure can increase the risk that contaminants may enter the water distribution system. Until further notice, customers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption, including water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food.

Alternatively, bottled water may be used for these purposes. To properly disinfect water, bring it to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one (1) minute. This process will kill disease-causing microorganisms that may be present. Customers are also strongly encouraged to conserve water whenever possible while this situation is being addressed. This advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms that the water system is safe and the Northern Nash Water District issues a written notice that the advisory has been lifted.

This advisory was issued on 7/6/2026 by: Nash County Public Utilities - Northern Nash Water and Sewer District - 252-462-2436