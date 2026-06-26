Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,627 in the last 365 days.

Nash County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting Notice for June 29, 2026

NASH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

June 29, 2026

A special-called meeting of the Nash County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM in the Frederick B. Cooper, Jr. Commissioners’ Room at the Nash County Administration Building in Nashville, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to bring the Project Budget Ordinance Amendment for additional CDBG-CV funds before the Nash County Board of Commissioners, along with two Budget Amendments to be presented to the Board for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

Marvin C. Arrington

Chairman

Nash County Board of Commissioners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nash County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting Notice for June 29, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.