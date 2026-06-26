Nash County Board of Commissioners Special Meeting Notice for June 29, 2026

NASH COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE June 29, 2026 A special-called meeting of the Nash County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 9:00 AM in the Frederick B. Cooper, Jr. Commissioners’ Room at the Nash County Administration Building in Nashville, NC. The purpose of this meeting is to bring the Project Budget Ordinance Amendment for additional CDBG-CV funds before the Nash County Board of Commissioners, along with two Budget Amendments to be presented to the Board for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Marvin C. Arrington Chairman Nash County Board of Commissioners

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