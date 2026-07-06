Leveraging technology to support all warfighters through ambient listening

As technology rapidly evolves and improves, the Defense Health Agency is strategically integrating emerging technology tools like artificial intelligence into military medicine. Between Oct. 31 and Dec. 11, 2025, DHA conducted a limited release of ambient listening technology, known as Clinical AI Agent or CAA, which records and analyzes conversations between patients and providers during medical appointments to capture clinical notes, and automates administrative tasks for medical staff.

Based on the success of thepilotprogram, and to bring thisenhancedlevel of patient care to all beneficiaries, DHA phased ambient listening technology into military hospitals and clinics worldwidein 2026.

“The deployment and adoption of ambient listening technology aligns with the most recent guidance from the White House Office of Management and Budget directing federal agencies to accelerate AI adoption, and the Department of War AI strategy memo (titled, “Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the Department of War”) focusing on becoming an AI-first force to achieve global dominance through rapid deployment, data sharing, and speed wins,” said Saniah Fatemi, a program manager supporting DHA’s efforts who was responsible for the rollout of ambient listening.

“As an AI-enabled clinical tool, ambient listening supports DHA’s transformation into a fully integrated combat support agency,” she added. “By rapidly deploying ambient listening at enterprise scale, DHA is executing its mandate to modernize care delivery, strengthen medical readiness, and operationalize high-quality AI technology in support of the warfighter.”

Ambient listening was piloted at Madigan Army Medical Center, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Tool improves patient connection

The first phase was offered to approximately 400 providers across the four military hospitals and clinics, and “they saw a drastic improvement in the quality of encounters they were having with patients ,describing them as far more enhanced and engaging, ”Fatemi said.

Her team collected feedback from providers and patients, finding that the tool “helps us become a resilient health system,” she emphasized.

Providers saw a significant decrease in the time it takes to complete clinical notes, according to Fatemi, and beneficiaries reported feeling “they were having a conversation with their provider that went into far more detail— and in some situations, created space to highlight areas they may not have touched upon ”in an interaction without the tool.

Patients shared their enhanced interactions made them “feel they were having a connection with the provider, specifically because they were having eye-to-eye contact,” added Fatemi. “They felt because their doctor wasn't staring at a screen and was able to focus more on the conversation, it allowed them to have a natural dialogue leading to a far more engaging appointment.”

Feedback from a participating provider at WHASC noted, “The biggest difference is because I know the notes are being written for me, I am taking more time with the patient.”

Ambient listening in practice

After a patient’s arrival to a clinical appointment, an emergency room, or an inpatient ward, a provider can start the ambient listening recording after getting verbal consent from the patient, according to Lt. Col. Matthew Royall, deputy branch chief of ambulatory informatics at DHA and a practicing pediatric gastroenterologist.

“They can then just conduct a normal encounter the same as if they weren't using the technology, but without needing to take notes or use their computer,” Royall said, adding that the provider can pause the recording at any time, or if there are additional lab results to incorporate, they can go back and add to the recording.

Once the appointment is complete, Royall said a provider is still responsible for reviewing and signing the generated note, integrating it as a permanent part of the patient's electronic health record in MHS GENESIS. The record stays with service members in transition to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The integration of ambient listening into MHS GENESIS is “vital to strengthening joint warfighting capabilities, allowing their health story to follow them while serving and beyond,” said U.S. Public Health Service Rear Adm. Tracy Farrill, director of DHA’s Office of Warfighter Health Advantage, and the MHS Digital Functional Champion. “By leveraging technologies like ambient listening, we are investing in data-driven solutions and unifying our clinical care, fostering dynamic collaboration from the point of injury through rehabilitation.”

Fatemi said the rollout of ambient listening is “what is best for our people because our people come first, and adoption of technologies like this tool not only position our providers to operate more efficiently and sustainably, ensuring continuity of care for all patients while supporting force readiness,” but has a more central aim to “improve their day-to-day lives.”

For providers, the improvements extend beyond the clinical environment into a better work-life balance—improving medical currency for Military Health System healthcare professionals.

“This is one of the strongest points for adopting this technology,” Royall said. “The administrative tasks for providers is one of the primary factors driving burnout, which has far-reaching consequences in patient care and provider retention.”

Strategic investment to support the warfighter

Royall said ambient listening is a first step in unlocking the immense potential for AI to revolutionize warfighter readiness.

“We have a force that is highly mobile. We're global. Ensuring we have accurate records that follow the patients is of paramount importance,” he said. “Getting the appropriate diagnoses, correctly documenting the treatment plan is a mutual benefit, not only better outcomes for the patient, but better-quality data.”

It also cultivates trust between the medical force and the warfighters they are dedicated to help.

“That's the cornerstone of a strong, effective patient-provider relationship. Trust opens up communication and can lead to better health outcomes, ”Royall said. “This tool helps us deliver the healthcare enterprise beneficiaries deserve.”

Ultimately, he said, “better medical care means fewer down days for our warfighters, and these enhancements contribute to ensuring they are ready to fight.”