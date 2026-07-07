Christopher Riegg and Promontory Strategy Group Launch Promontory Perspectives Series

Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Partner at Promontory Strategy Group, announces the launch of Promontory Perspectives, a thought leadership series for privately held and family-owned businesses.

New series provides practical strategic and financial insights for privately held and family-owned businesses.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promontory Strategy Group today announced the launch of Promontory Perspectives , a new thought leadership publication series created for business owners, leadership teams, boards of directors, family offices, and professional advisors who serve privately held and family-owned companies.Led by Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Partner at Promontory Strategy Group, the series is designed to provide practical, experience-based guidance on the strategic and financial decisions that influence long-term enterprise value.The featured publication, “ Promontory Perspective – Business Ownership Transfer Strategies ,” focuses on one of the most consequential decisions business owners face: how to thoughtfully prepare for an eventual ownership transfer while preserving shareholder value, leadership continuity, company culture, and legacy.“Many business owners spend decades building successful companies but devote surprisingly little time to planning for the transition of that value,” said Riegg. “Our goal with Promontory Perspectives is to provide practical, experience-based guidance that helps ownership groups make better strategic and financial decisions long before a transaction becomes imminent.”Unlike academic research or generalized business commentary, Promontory Perspectives draws on decades of transaction advisory experience representing privately held businesses through mergers and acquisitions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, financing initiatives, and long-term strategic planning.Future editions of the series will address topics including ownership transition planning, strategic acquisitions, corporate development, succession planning, business valuation, capital structure, financing strategies, preparing companies for a future sale, corporate governance, family business dynamics, and current M&A market conditions.Each publication is intended to offer practical observations and actionable considerations that ownership groups can discuss with their management teams, boards, family members, and trusted advisors.“Successful transactions rarely begin when a company goes to market,” Riegg added. “They begin years earlier through thoughtful preparation, disciplined strategic planning, and a clear understanding of the alternatives available to ownership.”Promontory Strategy Group advises privately held and family-owned companies throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and the Upper Midwest, providing strategic and financial advisory services related to pre-transaction advisory services, succession planning and ownership transitions, strategic corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, financing initiatives, and financing and refinancing strategies.The Promontory Perspectives series will be available through Promontory Strategy Group’s online newsroom, where future editions will be published as part of the firm’s continuing commitment to educating business owners, leadership teams, and advisors on the strategic issues that influence long-term enterprise value.The featured publication, “Promontory Perspective – Business Ownership Transfer Strategies,” is now available through Promontory Strategy Group.About Promontory Strategy GroupPromontory Strategy Group provides strategic and financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. The firm works alongside ownership groups, leadership teams, and their existing professional advisors to evaluate strategic alternatives, prepare for ownership transitions, execute mergers and acquisitions, and structure financing solutions. Led by Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, Partner, Promontory Strategy Group combines more than three decades of transaction experience with practical, independent advice focused on helping clients achieve their long-term strategic and financial objectives.

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