BILD Accessibility Specialists Announces Rebrand from Bridgeway Independent Living Designs

BILD Accessibility Specialists has officially rebranded from Bridgeway Independent Living Designs, reflecting its expanded mission to provide home accessibility solutions across Wisconsin. BILD Accessibility Specialists’ remodeled Milwaukee Accessibility Showroom gives customers, caregivers, and healthcare professionals a firsthand look at stairlifts, transfer lifts, hospital beds, mobility equipment, and other home accessibility solutions. The BILD Accessibility Specialists team combines accessibility consulting, medical experience, equipment knowledge, skilled carpentry, and remodeling expertise to help individuals and families create safer, more functional homes.

Wisconsin accessibility company unveils refreshed name, remodeled showroom, and expanded service across Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton, Fox Valley, and La Crosse.

MILWAUKEE, WI, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridgeway Independent Living Designs, formerly known by the acronym B.I.L.D., has officially rebranded as BILD Accessibility Specialists , reflecting the company’s continued growth, expanded services, and specialized approach to helping individuals, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals create safer, more functional living environments.As a locally owned, family-operated Wisconsin company, BILD Accessibility Specialists provides a full range of home accessibility solutions , including accessible remodeling, home modifications, mobility equipment, medical equipment, equipment rentals, and customized accessibility consultations. The updated name better represents the company’s mission: helping people live more safely, comfortably, and independently at home.“Accessibility is not one-size-fits-all,” said Rob Horkheimer of BILD Accessibility Specialists. “Our team looks at each person, each home, and each situation individually so we can recommend the right combination of solutions. The BILD name reflects what we do every day — we help build safer, better, and more dignified living spaces for people and their loved ones.”What sets BILD apart is its multidisciplinary team, which includes accessibility consultants with medical backgrounds, equipment specialists, technicians, skilled carpenters, occupational and physical therapy expertise, ATPs, and nursing experience. This combination allows the company to approach accessibility from both a practical construction perspective and a clinical care perspective.BILD Accessibility Specialists offers a wide range of solutions, including modular ramps, wheelchair lifts, stairlifts, railings, ceiling lifts, door widenings, accessible bathroom remodeling, grab bars, hospital beds, transfer lifts, Broda positioning chairs, transfer equipment, and medical equipment rentals.The company has also recently remodeled its Milwaukee Accessibility Showroom , located at 9209 W. Bluemound Road in Milwaukee, where customers, caregivers, families, and healthcare professionals can view and experience accessibility products firsthand. The showroom features examples of stairlifts, transfer lifts, hospital beds, and other home accessibility solutions designed to support safer and more independent living.In addition to the rebrand and showroom updates, BILD Accessibility Specialists continues to expand its service reach across Wisconsin. The company serves Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton, the Fox Valley, La Crosse, and communities throughout the state, helping homeowners, families, caregivers, and healthcare partners find practical accessibility solutions tailored to each person’s needs.For individuals with limited mobility, disability-related needs, caregiver responsibilities, or aging-related concerns, BILD Accessibility Specialists provides personalized guidance and practical solutions designed to make living at home easier, safer, and more dignified.With its refreshed name, remodeled showroom, expanded service areas, and experienced multidisciplinary team, BILD Accessibility Specialists continues to strengthen its position as a trusted Wisconsin resource for accessible remodeling, mobility equipment, medical equipment, and home modification solutions.To learn more, call 262-671-2032, visit BILDNOW.com, or stop by the BILD Accessibility Specialists showroom at 9209 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.About BILD Accessibility SpecialistsBILD Accessibility Specialists, formerly Bridgeway Independent Living Designs, is a locally owned Wisconsin company providing home accessibility solutions, accessible remodeling, mobility equipment, medical equipment, and equipment rentals. With a multidisciplinary team that includes accessibility consultants, medical professionals, equipment specialists, technicians, and skilled carpenters, BILD helps individuals, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals create safer, more functional, and more comfortable living environments. The company serves Milwaukee, Madison, Appleton, the Fox Valley, La Crosse, and communities throughout Wisconsin.

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