Onclusive announces Peter Harris as new CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, global media intelligence leader Onclusive announces the appointment of Peter Harris as new CEO, following the resignation of former CEO Rob Stone, who will be moving onto the Board alongside owners STG. Stone will be facilitating a smooth transition and handover, when Harris assumes the role in July.Harris joins from CRM software provider Pipedrive, where he was President, with previous roles at Intuit and Deloitte. He joined Pipedrive in 2021 and was responsible for global P&L across 180 markets and 100,000 customers. At Intuit as Global Head of Business Development, he led partnerships and business development, driving significant growth across the business. At Deloitte, he established and managed their first investment vehicle in the UK whilst also building their first product launch in the UK market Propel by Deloitte.Harris brings extensive experience in business development across SaaS and technology companies with a proven track record of driving growth, accelerating business performance, and delivering sustained long-term success.Harris’ appointment follows Onclusive’s launch of the new Unified Platform - combining monitoring, measurement and workflow capabilities - and Onclusive GEO Analytics to measure brand visibility in AI search.Announcing the appointment J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at STG, commented:“Peter joins Onclusive at a tremendously exciting time for the business. His passion for driving and accelerating growth are evidenced by his exceptional track record across SaaS and technology sectors. His dynamism and passion will be instrumental in leading the next phase of growth for Onclusive, building on our strong foundations and further strengthening our position as the provider of the most comprehensive suite of tools in the media intelligence market.”Of his appointment Peter Harris commented:“I’m delighted to be joining Onclusive, a hugely respected media intelligence leader, to embark on this next stage of growth for the business. We are at an inflection point with the emergence of AI, and, through our Unified Platform and new GEO Analytics tool, we have the foundations in place to build on this momentum and deliver the insights our PR, Communications and Marketing customers need to demonstrate and maximise the value of communications.”J.T. Treadwell added:“I’d also like to thank Rob for his outstanding dedication and commitment and building the strong foundations for future growth and look forward to his continued support as a member of the Onclusive Board."Rob Stone commented:“It’s been a fantastic journey over the past four years leading the business, and I’m tremendously grateful for this opportunity and proud of the progress made. I look forward to continuing playing a role in Onclusive’s continued success as a member of the board alongside our owners STG”.About OnclusiveOnclusive is the global benchmark for integrated media content, turning enriched data into actionable insight across every channel - online, print, broadcast and social. Our scalable solutions meet real-world needs: from direct integration of enriched data into your ecosystem, self-service tools that track, measure, and manage media impact, to expert analysis that guides sharper decisions. Powered by innovation and elevated by people, we help you protect brand reputation, prove impact, and continually improve your value.

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