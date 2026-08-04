Onclusive launches GEO Analytics in the US to help brands understand their visibility in AI search

- New capability tracks how AI search platforms represent brands - Delivered by Onclusive, the global media intelligence company behind Critical Mention

NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onclusive , the largest media intelligence company in Europe and owner of Critical Mention, today announced the US launch of GEO Analytics, a Generative Engine Optimization solution that helps PR, communications and marketing teams measure, understand and improve how their brands appear across AI search platforms.AI search is changing how people find and form opinions about brands. Instead of visiting multiple websites, audiences can now ask an AI platform for a direct recommendation, comparison or summary. These answers are shaped by information drawn from news coverage, review sites, owned content, social platforms, forums and other third-party sources. Yet most organizations have limited visibility into how their brand is represented within those answers, or why competitors may be more prominent.GEO Analytics closes that gap. The capability monitors how brands appear across five major AI engines - Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, Claude and Perplexity - in any market and any language.Peter Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Onclusive, commented:“AI engines are already influencing which brands people discover, trust and ultimately choose. But most communications and marketing teams still have little visibility into what they’re saying about their organization or why certain competitors are appearing ahead of them.“GEO Analytics gives teams the evidence they need to stop guessing. They can see how their brand is represented, understand which sources are shaping those answers and focus their efforts on the actions most likely to improve visibility.”The launch introduces several capabilities new to the media intelligence category:- Priority Source Targets, which score the websites, publications and platforms that most influence AI engine responses by impact and effort, giving teams a ranked, actionable list of sources to focus on rather than a flat citation count.- Automated anomaly detection, which surfaces material shifts in AI engine output and ranks them by severity, allowing teams to respond to a reputational issue or a competitor narrative as it emerges rather than weeks after the fact.- Perception summaries, which describe how each AI engine characterizes a brand at increasing levels of depth, from headline framing through to detailed reasoning and source attribution.- An 11-category source classification taxonomy, which maps the sources behind AI engine answers across categories such as news, owned media, reviews, social and reference content, so teams can see exactly which kinds of sources are shaping AI output about their brand.Jennifer Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at Onclusive, added:“This is a product we built in part because our own marketing and comms team needed it. We could see Onclusive showing up in AI engine responses and driving purchasing decisions and we needed a structured way to track it and optimize how and where we appeared. GEO Analytics provides that for us and our customers. Crucially, it helps communications and marketing professionals to clearly prove the value of their work in improving brand visibility across AI search.”Onclusive GEO Analytics is available now in the US.To learn more or request a demonstration, visit https://onclusive.com/products/geo-analytics/ About OnclusiveOnclusive is the global benchmark for integrated media content, turning enriched data into actionable insight across every channel - online, print, broadcast and social. Our scalable solutions meet real-world needs: from direct integration of enriched data into your ecosystem, self-service tools that track, measure, and manage media impact, to expert analysis that guides sharper decisions. Powered by innovation and elevated by people, we help you protect brand reputation, prove impact, and continually improve your value.

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