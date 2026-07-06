Stories From the Silver State: Bertha Raffetto

Bertha Raffetto, NvSA-000036, PER-0038, Nevada Photograph collection, Nevada State Archives.

Bertha Raffetto (1885-1952) was a music composer whose love for Nevada created a lasting legacy. Originally written and performed for the 1932 Nevada Native Daughter’s annual picnic, the song “Home Means Nevada” was adopted as the Nevada State Song on February 6, 1933. Today, her lyrics are still sung across Nevada and many adaptations have been created.

When asked about her inspiration, Ms. Raffetto stated: “I wanted to express in a simple, natural style, those enduring and homely qualities I had found in Nevada--the same qualities one finds in a good home--beauty, joy and security.”

Read “How and Why ‘Home Means Nevada’ Came to Be Written” by Mrs. Bertha Raffetto to learn more about the story behind our State Song.

State song musical scores, 1932

NvSA-000142, Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records records, Nevada State Archives.

Ms. Raffetto was a gifted poet, writer, singer, and composer. She was active in politics and multiple civic groups. She was responsible for the publication of a “Poet’s Corner” column in the Nevada State Journal, held leadership roles for the Reno Branch of Pen Women, and was the Poet Laureate of the Nevada Federation of Women’s Clubs.

In 1951, Ms. Raffetto was elected national historian by the National League of American Pen Women, winning national recognition and achieving a cherished goal in the field of writing. Ms. Raffetto published many songs, poems, and articles throughout her life. Through her heartfelt words, Ms. Raffetto successfully captured the beauty of the Silver State and left a lasting impression on the generations to come.

The original copyright for the musical composition entitled “Home Means Nevada” was recorded by Bertha Raffetto on October 24, 1932. In 1989, copyright was transferred to the State of Nevada by her daughter Frances C. McDonald. Today, permissive use of copyright must be granted by the Governor and a copy of the recording sent to the State Archives.

The Stories From the Silver State exhibit is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Nevada State Archives.

To learn more about the national and state America250 storytelling initiatives or to contribute your own story, see:

Funding provided by the National Historical Publications & Records Commission.