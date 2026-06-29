Stories From the Silver State: Marco McCauley

Born in 1918, Marco McCauley was a member of the Yerington Paiute (Numu) Tribe. He grew up in Dayton, Nevada and graduated from Stewart Indian School in 1938.
McCauley was one of more than 44,000 Native Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 15, 1942 and was ultimately assigned to the 10th Engineer Division. As a Private in the U.S. Army, McCauley participated in military campaigns in Africa, French Morocco, Tunisia, Italy, France, and Germany.
McCauley’s letters home provide a glimpse of army life in the European Theater. This blog post highlights the 5 letters showcased at the “All For Our Country” exhibit at Nevada State Archives. All digital reproductions and items courtesy of the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum. Special thanks to Chris Gibbons at the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum and Linda McCauley, daughter of Marco McCauley. Click on the images to read the full letter.
The Stories From the Silver State exhibit is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Nevada State Archives.
To learn more about the national and state America250 storytelling initiatives or to contribute your own story, see:
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