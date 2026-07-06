Atlanta, Georgia – On July 6, 2026, Bitcoin Depot Operating, LLC (“Bitcoin Depot”), NMLS # 1886902, located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 308, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, voluntarily surrendered its Georgia money transmitter license pursuant to the terms of a Consent Order entered into with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance (“Department”).

On or about May 18, 2026, Bitcoin Depot filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas. On or about the same date, Bitcoin Depot took its network of virtual currency kiosks offline.

Georgia residents with outstanding transactions, refunds, or other funds due from Bitcoin Depot may wish to file a claim in the bankruptcy court. The deadline to file a proof of claim is currently set for July 21, 2026, but may change at the discretion of the bankruptcy court. More information on the bankruptcy and links to file a claim can be found at Kroll: Bitcoin Depot Inc.

Georgia residents who wish to file a claim against the surety bond in connection with outstanding money transmission liabilities that may be owed to them by Bitcoin Depot may contact the surety (American Alternative Insurance Corporation) via email at [email protected], or by telephone at (332) 209-2342. The Department does not administer the bond claim process.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 7-1-689(l)(7), the Department may make available to the public the terms or a copy of any bond filed by a licensee. Accordingly, a copy of surety bond no. S7A2SU0001274, issued by American Alternative Insurance Corporation, NAIC # 19720 related to Bitcoin Depot’s money transmitter license is included with this press release.

Georgia residents seeking guidance about their options for how to proceed may wish to consult with their own attorney as the Department cannot provide legal advice.

Contact:

Amy Patterson

Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs

E-mail: [email protected]