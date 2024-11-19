Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Opportunity to Comment
Pursuant to the provisions of the Georgia Administrative Procedure Act, O.C.G.A. § 50-13-1 et seq., and by the authority of O.C.G.A. §§ 7-1-61, 7-1-1012, 7-1-1109, 7-3-51, 7-9-13, and other cited statutes, the Department of Banking and Finance hereby gives notice of its intent to adopt new rules.
Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8 a.m. - Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.
Comments to the Department of Banking and Finance must be received by the close of business on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
To read the proposed rules or to learn where to submit comments, go to the following URL on the Department's website:
https://dbf.georgia.gov/laws-regulations-rulings-publications/dbf-regulations
