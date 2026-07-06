TUC LGBT+ Conference 2026

The NUJ joined delegates from across the trade union movement to discuss how to counter the rise in far-right rhetoric and anti-LGBT+ activity at the TUC LGBT+ Conference.

Held in Brighton from 25-26 June, the conference discussed industrial and political methods of advancing intersectional solidarity.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) revised Code of Practice for businesses and service providers was the subject of frequent discussion, with delegates agreeing to submit a motion opposing the code to the TUC Congress in September. The NUJ responded to the code by publishing a statement stressing the media's responsibility to treat transgender people with fairness, integrity and respect.

The union’s delegation at the conference consisted of Cristina Lago, James Doherty, and Holly Murtha.

Doherty spoke for the NUJ’s accepted amendment to the Communication Workers Union’s (CWU) motion ‘Unions Against LGBT+ Hate’, emphasising the importance of journalists following the NUJ’s LGBT+ reporting guidelines when reporting on this issue.

James Doherty.

Murtha contributed to the debate on a composite motion titled ‘Reclaiming Pride and Protest’, underlining the pressure that some employers place on journalists not to attend Pride events in a personal capacity. Murtha spoke on a motion from fellow Broadcasting, Entertainment & Arts Union (BEAU) member Equity on unionisation and the decriminalisation of sex work.

Holly Murtha.

Other motions passed during the two-day conference included stopping conversion therapy, defending LGBT+ representation in the workplace, and action to improve representation and opportunities for LGBT+ members.

The NUJ encourages members to join stand in solidarity with LGBT+ communities by attending Pride events across the UK and Ireland.

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