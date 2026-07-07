NUJ responds to Sky deal for ITV

The NUJ has responded to the announcement that Sky, owned by US company Comcast, has agreed a £1.6 billion deal to take over ITV’s Media & Entertainment division.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Sky’s deal to acquire ITV’s Media & Entertainment division comes after months of speculation that has caused uncertainty and anxiety for our members.

"The NUJ reiterates the need for the new owners to preserve jobs and invest in local and regional news that continues to serve audiences across the UK.

"We note the commitment that ITV channels and ITVX will remain free-to-air, that ITV News will remain distinct from Sky News, and that 'all public service broadcasting commitments will continue in full’ - including regional news and programming.

“The new owners must act on these promises and regulators must do their job by rigorously scrutinising the deal and protecting the public interest. The union will also continue to consult and support members to ensure their rights and terms are protected under the new ownership."