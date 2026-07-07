Canary debanking sets ‘disturbing precedent for press freedom’, says NUJ

The NUJ is seeking an explanation in response to reports that Lloyds Bank has suspended access to The Canary’s funds without giving a reason.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"The NUJ is concerned by reports that The Canary has ceased its daily printed edition and won't be able to pay all its staff.

"That a major bank appears to have cut off an independent publisher’s financial access without clear explanation sets a disturbing precedent for press freedom in the UK.

"The potential loss of an alternative voice in the sector and employment opportunities for both staff and freelance journalists would be a blow to media plurality.

"We are in contact with The Canary and seeking clarity on why Lloyds has chosen to suspend access. Members at The Canary who are affected should contact the union for confidential support."