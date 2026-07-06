Derby Barracks/Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony
Rice
STATION: Derby
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/4/26, 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Derby, area of Derby Pond Road
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering
Another Person, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: David
Gendreau
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the VSP Derby
Barracks responded to an OnStar crash report near the above intersection.
Initial information provided by OnStar suggested there were numerous injuries
and that shots may have been fired.
The vehicle in question, a white 2023 GMC Sierra, was
located shortly thereafter in the back yard of a nearby residence, crashed into
a tree with significant front end crash damage and ballistic damage.
Simultaneously, a passerby reported to a trooper that she had observed a male
armed with a handgun running in traffic on US-5.
As troopers approached the vehicle, a shot was fired from
behind a nearby tree. A male armed with a handgun and later identified as
Gendreau, also believed to be the male who had run into the roadway, was
observed hiding behind the tree and was placed into custody without
injury. Gendreau then actively resisted troopers and officers as they
attempted to secure him in a patrol car.
Subsequent investigation revealed Gendreau had been
operating his vehicle on his property, crashed into the tree, fired several
handgun rounds out of the vehicle, fired at and struck a neighbor’s unoccupied
vehicle, and fired a round believed to be across the roadway upon troopers’
arrival, before being taken into custody.
Gendreau was evaluated at North Country Hospital as a
precaution and later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for
lack of $500 bail, as well as conditions of release.
Troopers were assisted during this incident by officers from
the Newport Police Department, US Border Patrol and Orleans County Sheriff’s
Department, as well as Newport Ambulance Service and Grenier’s Towing.
This incident is still under investigation, and members of
the public having information that may be of assistance are asked to contact
the VSP Derby Barracks at the above number, att. Trooper Rice.
COURT ACTION: Lodged
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/26
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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