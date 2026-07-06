Derby Barracks/Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/4/26, 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5, Derby, area of Derby Pond Road

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: David Gendreau

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks responded to an OnStar crash report near the above intersection. Initial information provided by OnStar suggested there were numerous injuries and that shots may have been fired.

The vehicle in question, a white 2023 GMC Sierra, was located shortly thereafter in the back yard of a nearby residence, crashed into a tree with significant front end crash damage and ballistic damage. Simultaneously, a passerby reported to a trooper that she had observed a male armed with a handgun running in traffic on US-5.

As troopers approached the vehicle, a shot was fired from behind a nearby tree. A male armed with a handgun and later identified as Gendreau, also believed to be the male who had run into the roadway, was observed hiding behind the tree and was placed into custody without injury. Gendreau then actively resisted troopers and officers as they attempted to secure him in a patrol car.

Subsequent investigation revealed Gendreau had been operating his vehicle on his property, crashed into the tree, fired several handgun rounds out of the vehicle, fired at and struck a neighbor’s unoccupied vehicle, and fired a round believed to be across the roadway upon troopers’ arrival, before being taken into custody.

Gendreau was evaluated at North Country Hospital as a precaution and later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail, as well as conditions of release.

Troopers were assisted during this incident by officers from the Newport Police Department, US Border Patrol and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Newport Ambulance Service and Grenier’s Towing.

This incident is still under investigation, and members of the public having information that may be of assistance are asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at the above number, att. Trooper Rice.

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/6/26

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.