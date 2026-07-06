Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,396 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice and Opportunity for Comment - SCDE Application for Educational Flexibility Authority

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is seeking public comment on its application to the U.S. Department of Education for participation in the Educational Flexibility (Ed-Flex) Program. The Ed-Flex Program, authorized under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), allows eligible state educational agencies to approve certain waivers of federal education requirements for local educational agencies (LEAs), schools, and educational service agencies while maintaining accountability for student achievement.   

The proposed Ed-Flex authority would provide South Carolina school districts with additional flexibility to implement innovative, locally driven strategies that support improved student outcomes, strengthen educational opportunities, and promote more effective use of federal resources. The application aligns with South Carolina’s goal of ensuring that every student graduates prepared for college, career, or military service and supports the state’s vision that at least 75 percent of students perform at or above grade level by 2030.

Among the federal flexibilities requested, SCDE seeks authority to:

  • Provide increased flexibility regarding Title I, Part A carryover limitations to support strategic investments in evidence-based academic interventions and school improvement efforts.
  • Allow greater flexibility in the use of Title IV, Part A funds so districts can better address locally identified needs related to technology, well-rounded education, and safe and healthy students.
  • Coordinate state and federal flexibility efforts to reduce administrative burden while maintaining accountability for student outcomes and compliance with federal and state law.
SCDE is committed to ensuring transparency and stakeholder engagement throughout this process. Parents, educators, school administrators, community members, advocacy organizations, and all interested stakeholders are invited to review the proposed application and provide feedback. Comments received will be reviewed and considered before the final application is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.

How to Submit Comments
Stakeholders may submit comments during the public comment period by:

  • Completing the online comment form below.
  • Submitting written comments via email to jstanley@ed.sc.gov.
  • Mailing comments to:
    ​​​​​​​Office of Federal and State Accountability
    South Carolina Department of Education
    849 Learning Lane
    ​​​​​​​West Columbia, SC 29172

Public Comment Period

Opening Date: July 6, 2026
Closing Date: July 22, 2026

All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date to be considered as part of the official public comment record. SCDE appreciates your participation and values your feedback as we seek to expand local flexibility, reduce administrative burden, and improve educational outcomes for South Carolina students.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Notice and Opportunity for Comment - SCDE Application for Educational Flexibility Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.