Public Notice and Opportunity for Comment - SCDE Application for Educational Flexibility Authority
The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is seeking public comment on its application to the U.S. Department of Education for participation in the Educational Flexibility (Ed-Flex) Program. The Ed-Flex Program, authorized under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), allows eligible state educational agencies to approve certain waivers of federal education requirements for local educational agencies (LEAs), schools, and educational service agencies while maintaining accountability for student achievement.
The proposed Ed-Flex authority would provide South Carolina school districts with additional flexibility to implement innovative, locally driven strategies that support improved student outcomes, strengthen educational opportunities, and promote more effective use of federal resources. The application aligns with South Carolina’s goal of ensuring that every student graduates prepared for college, career, or military service and supports the state’s vision that at least 75 percent of students perform at or above grade level by 2030.
Among the federal flexibilities requested, SCDE seeks authority to:
- Provide increased flexibility regarding Title I, Part A carryover limitations to support strategic investments in evidence-based academic interventions and school improvement efforts.
- Allow greater flexibility in the use of Title IV, Part A funds so districts can better address locally identified needs related to technology, well-rounded education, and safe and healthy students.
- Coordinate state and federal flexibility efforts to reduce administrative burden while maintaining accountability for student outcomes and compliance with federal and state law.
How to Submit Comments
Stakeholders may submit comments during the public comment period by:
- Completing the online comment form below.
- Submitting written comments via email to jstanley@ed.sc.gov.
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Mailing comments to:
Office of Federal and State Accountability
South Carolina Department of Education
849 Learning Lane
West Columbia, SC 29172
Public Comment Period
Opening Date: July 6, 2026
Closing Date: July 22, 2026
All comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date to be considered as part of the official public comment record. SCDE appreciates your participation and values your feedback as we seek to expand local flexibility, reduce administrative burden, and improve educational outcomes for South Carolina students.
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