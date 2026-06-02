State Board of Education Approves State-of-Education Emergency Declaration in Marlboro County School District

In a unanimous vote this afternoon, the State Board of Education approved State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver’s request for the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) to assume full management of the Marlboro County School District (MCSD).



Why It Matters

Marlboro County students cannot afford another year of instability.



After years of escalating financial concerns, repeated state intervention, and extensive technical assistance, the State Board determined that more significant action is necessary to ensure stable leadership, continued fiscal recovery, and a sustained focus on student achievement.



The Big Picture

The District was placed on Fiscal Watch in 2022 and remained under increasing state scrutiny due to material audit findings, internal control deficiencies, and ongoing concerns regarding financial management. In February 2025, the District was placed under Fiscal Emergency status. Five months later, the State Board approved SCDE’s recommendation to assume responsibility for the District’s financial operations.



Since that time, SCDE has provided substantial operational support and leadership capacity, including securing and funding an experienced interim superintendent and financial leadership team with deep expertise in district finance and operations. That work has produced measurable progress, including the District’s first balanced budget since the 2018–19 school year.



The Turning Point

On June 1, 2026, the South Carolina State Inspector General issued an independent report concluding that the District exhibited repeated failures in fiscal practices, procurement compliance, financial oversight, and governance that represented significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in its capacity to govern and manage district finances.



Most significantly, the Inspector General concluded that the District had failed to meaningfully implement its fiscal emergency turnaround plan.



The report also highlighted failures of Board oversight and instances where Board members prioritized their own financial interests in violation of the Ethics Act.



The Department further concluded that governance concerns remained unresolved following the Board’s unsuccessful superintendent search process, which failed to secure the stable leadership necessary to secure and continue the District’s recovery.



What They’re Saying

“There are no second chances or do-overs in education. Every day and every classroom matters. Marlboro County students deserve stability, strong leadership, and adults who are united in putting their success first.



This recommendation comes only after every lesser intervention failed to produce the level of governance necessary to sustain the District’s recovery. We provided technical assistance, approved recovery plans, declared a fiscal emergency, assumed responsibility for the District’s financial operations, and provided experienced leadership support. The time for instability is over. The time to put students first—and deliver the education they deserve—is now.” — State Superintendent Ellen Weaver



What Happens Next

Effective immediately, SCDE assumes full management authority over the Marlboro County School District as provided by state law.

​​​​​​​The Department will work alongside educators, staff, parents, and community leaders to continue restoring fiscal stability, strengthen district operations, rebuild public trust, and ensure every decision remains focused on improving outcomes for students.



Bottom Line

The State Board determined that the District’s fiscal and governance failures require a higher level of intervention. Marlboro County students deserve stable leadership, sound governance, and a school system singularly focused on helping them succeed.

