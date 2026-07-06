NAVFAC Mid‑Atlantic Awards Max‑Value $90M Contract for Architect‑Engineer Services supporting Navy, USMC Installations

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Bamforth Engineers + Surveyors Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $90 million for architect-engineer services for Navy and Marine Corps installations.

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an anticipated completion date of July 2031.

Fiscal year (FY) 2026 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current FY. The first $5,000 task order is awarded to fulfill the minimum guarantee.

This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with seven offers received.

NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-26-D-0036).

NAVFAC MIDLANT delivers comprehensive facilities engineering, public works, and environmental services across a broad area of responsibility – from South Carolina to Maine, extending west to Illinois and south to Indiana.

For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.