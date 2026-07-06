PUBLIC INFORMATION REGARDING THE TYLER ROBINSON PRELIMINARY HEARING

Provo, Utah — The Utah State Courts would like to provide the following information to members of the public regarding the Robinson preliminary hearing, scheduled during the week of July 6–10, at the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo.

Parking

Parking at the courthouse will be extremely limited. Available parking is reserved primarily for individuals with scheduled court proceedings, attorneys, witnesses, jurors, and others conducting official court business. Members of the public are encouraged to consider alternative transportation or public parking options.

Courtroom Seating

Courtroom seating is limited due to the size of the courtroom and security considerations. Only 14 seats will be available for members of the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals seeking general admission should follow courthouse signage and directions provided by court security personnel.

Courtroom Decorum

Pursuant to the Court’s Decorum Order:

· Electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, recording devices, and other electronic equipment, are prohibited in the courtroom unless specifically authorized by the Court.

· All visitors are expected to comply with court security screening procedures and directions from court security personnel.

· Failure to comply with the Court’s Decorum Order or security instructions will result in removal from the courthouse.

Courthouse Conduct

To ensure the safe and orderly operation of the courthouse:

· Individuals without official court business or who are unable to obtain courtroom seating should not remain inside or around the courthouse.

· Loitering on courthouse property is prohibited and may be addressed by court security or law enforcement as necessary to maintain public safety and courthouse operations.

· Visitors should expect an increased law enforcement and security presence throughout the proceedings.

· Proceedings will be available from multiple local and national news outlets.

The Utah State Courts appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and orderly judicial proceeding for all participants.

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